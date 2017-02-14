Make dictators laugh
There are 1 comment on the Bangkok Post story from Sunday, titled Make dictators laugh. In it, Bangkok Post reports that:
The LOLdiers of Odin lead pro-immigrant protesters in Finland, and mock the black-clad 'soldiers of Odin' carrying 'Migrants not welcome' signs. When Egyptians gathered in Tahrir Square to protest against the regime of Hosni Mubarak in 2011, they brought with them a sense of humour -- a weapon of fun against the guns and tear gas of the military.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 Sunday
List of authoritarian regimes supported by the United States
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_authorit...
List of authoritarian regimes supported by the United States
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_authorit...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,850
|Montenegro to Russia: - Keep your hands off' ou...
|4 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|US stance on Kosovo and Balkans "remains unchan...
|4 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|73 percent of citizens opposed to war over Koso...
|4 hr
|svrbisatanci
|4
|Montenegro to Russia: 'Keep your hands off' our...
|6 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|6 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Cedomir Jovanovic: RS jeste nastala na genocidu (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Nandrelle
|22
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC