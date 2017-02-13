There are on the Houston Chronicle story from Monday Feb 6, titled Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Serbia. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

A police officer guards the entrance to the special court building during a trial of eight men accused of taking part in the massacre on the outskirts of Srebrenica, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Eight former Bosnian Serb special police troops went on trial Monday in Serbia charged with taking part in the massacre of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica in 1995.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.