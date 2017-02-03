Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Escalation
Kosovo's president called on the European Union and NATO on Thursday to warn Serbia against inciting a new conflict in Kosovo and the Balkans. President Hashim Thaci's request followed a Brussels meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and the prime ministers of the two countries, which was convened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 Thursday
Albanian terrorists in Serb Kosovo want EU and NATO to warn Serbia against escalation.
