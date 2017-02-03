Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia ...

Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Escalation

There are 1 comment on the Voice of America story from Thursday, titled Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Escalation. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Kosovo's president called on the European Union and NATO on Thursday to warn Serbia against inciting a new conflict in Kosovo and the Balkans. President Hashim Thaci's request followed a Brussels meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and the prime ministers of the two countries, which was convened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

War Criminal Wesley Clark

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 Thursday
Albanian terrorists in Serb Kosovo want EU and NATO to warn Serbia against escalation.
Serbia

