Hungary to put asylum-seekers in bord...

Hungary to put asylum-seekers in border container camp

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Migrants walk by an abandoned brick factory in the northern Serbian town of Subotica, near the border between Serbia and Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. European Union countries have only taken in around 12,000 refugees from overburdened Greece and Italy despite promising to share 160,000 almost 18 months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 min Strahd 1,802
Ratni zločinac Ljubisa Beara umro u Berlinu 8 hr RIP Ljubisa Beara 2
Dogovoren "savez" Hrvatske, Albanije i Crne Gore 21 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t... 21 hr svrbisatanci 2
News 'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism... 22 hr reality 2
george soros plays albanians like a flute lol Fri yes 1
Armijski general Milan Nedić Fri ArmijskiGeneralMi... 4
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC