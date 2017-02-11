Hitting Trump where it hurts: The satire troops take up comedy arms against Donald Trump
There are 4 comments on the Salon story from Saturday, titled Hitting Trump where it hurts: The satire troops take up comedy arms against Donald Trump. In it, Salon reports that:
Nineteen years ago a small group of nonviolent, pro-democracy protesters, Otpor, decided to play a public prank on Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic. The protesters took an oil barrel, taped a picture of Milosevic to it and set it up in the middle of Belgrade's largest shopping district.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 Yesterday
Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic?!?!?!?!?!
List of authoritarian regimes supported by the United States
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_authorit...
List of authoritarian regimes supported by the United States
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_authorit...
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#2 Yesterday
10 vicious dictators supported by the U.S. government
http://www.deathandtaxesmag.com/205411/10-vic...
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#3 Yesterday
12 Dictators, Tyrants and Terrorist Groups Aided By The United States
http://libertyupward.com/dictators-tyrants-an...
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#4 Yesterday
US-sponsored Murderous Dictatorships: A List
http://www.tomveatch.com/dictatorships.html
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make dictators laugh
|56 min
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,828
|As Balkan tensions mount, Serbia to get Russian...
|1 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Defense minister says Serbia will get Russian f...
|1 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Mediji: OptuÂžnica protiv 57 Srba za ratne zlo&#...
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Napadnuti navijači Partizana u Zagrebu
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Krvavi pir u Austriji : Srbin ubio maćehu ...
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC