Emerald Waterways cruise from Budapest to Bucharest
Centuries of religious, political and economic struggle marked countries fighting for freedom from one empire or another - Ottoman or Austro-Hungarian - then battling for territory among themselves. A cruise along the final stretch of the Danube from Budapest, through Belgrade and on to Bucharest, told of an Eastern Europe more hotly contested than a Croatian football match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM challenges EU to 'say whether he's telling t...
|3 hr
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Teddy
|1,646
|Poland welcomes thousands of American troops
|4 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|9
|Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am...
|12 hr
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am...
|12 hr
|War Criminal Wesl...
|2
|Montenegrin PM: It's natural to visit Belgrade ...
|12 hr
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|'Kosovo talks must continue; Serbia is strategi...
|13 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC