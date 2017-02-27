Early in Mad Dojo

Early in Mad Dojo

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gamasutra

Take a role of wannabe ninja who has to prove himself against various obstacles in Mad Dojo, led by tough and demanding Sensei. Beat the time in this fast-paced action game, and survive until Sensei hits that gong! Mad Dojo is an obstacle based skill platformer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gamasutra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,361 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC