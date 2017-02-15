There are on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from 23 hrs ago, titled Defense minister says Serbia will get Russian fighter jets. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:

In this Wednesday, April 6, 2016 photo, Yugoslav-made Galeb-4 multi-purpose jet stands on the tarmac at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.