China in spotlight of Serbia's tourism development plans
Serbian officials and tour operators saw this as another signal, along with visa liberalization and possible direct flights, that the number of Chinese tourists to Serbia could soon increase notably. Tourism fair takes place for the 39th time at the Belgrade fair under the slogan "Enjoy in time" with 1.100 exhibitors, local, regional and international tour operators, tourist associations and organizations, hotels, tourist centers and airliners from 56 countries from February 23 to 26. Speaking at the opening of the fair Vucic said that last year Serbia profited more than 1 billion euros from tourism because it managed to realize that it had underestimated its potentials in the past and decided to change this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|9 hr
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb 20
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC