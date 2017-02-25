China in spotlight of Serbia's tourism development plans

Serbian officials and tour operators saw this as another signal, along with visa liberalization and possible direct flights, that the number of Chinese tourists to Serbia could soon increase notably. Tourism fair takes place for the 39th time at the Belgrade fair under the slogan "Enjoy in time" with 1.100 exhibitors, local, regional and international tour operators, tourist associations and organizations, hotels, tourist centers and airliners from 56 countries from February 23 to 26. Speaking at the opening of the fair Vucic said that last year Serbia profited more than 1 billion euros from tourism because it managed to realize that it had underestimated its potentials in the past and decided to change this.

