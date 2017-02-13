BRIEF-CEZ says teams up with GE to bu...

BRIEF-CEZ says teams up with GE to build TPP Pljevlja II plant in Montenegro

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Reuters

* Skoda expects to present a final proposal of the financial structure and financing conditions for the project by the end of February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Srbi od bede beÂže u Italiju 5 hr Lol 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 15 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,778
How Serbs started World War 2 (Jun '11) Tue Envidity Energy Inc 50
News Kosovo: Fire damages Russian-Serbian Friendship... Tue svrbisatanci 2
Srbija u pregovorima s EU uči od Crne Gore Tue svrbisatanci 1
News 'Structure' is being built in K. Mitrovica to r... Tue Kosovo is Serbia 1
Albanian army firing the Serbian army in 1999 (Mar '09) Mon Noz Zica Srebrenica 37
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC