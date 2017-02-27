Best of the week: 'King Lear,' Sting,...

Best of the week: 'King Lear,' Sting, Global Roots Series, Ana Popovic, Disney on Ice, more

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Star Tribune

For the first time in two decades, the Guthrie is alternating actors in the title role of a play, namely "King Lear." Like two different lead singers fronting a band, Stephen Yoakam and Nathaniel Fuller lend distinct phrasings and cadences to the same arrangements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC