Belgrade Waterfront, known in Serbian as Belgrade on Water , is an urban renewal development project headed by the Government of Serbia aimed at improving Belgrade's cityscape and economy by revitalizing the Sava amphitheater, a neglected stretch of land on the right bank of the Sava river, between the Belgrade Fair and Belgrade Main railway station. It was started in 2014 with the reconstruction of the Belgrade Cooperative building, which was finished in June of the same year.

