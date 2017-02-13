bassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan comp...

bassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan completes diplomatic mission

Wednesday

The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykhalikova received the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Mirkovic on the occasion of the completion of the latter's diplomatic mission, reports the press service of Akorda. Abdykhalikova noted that the relationship between two countries in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres is developing.

Serbia

