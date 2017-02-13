bassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan completes diplomatic mission
The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykhalikova received the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Mirkovic on the occasion of the completion of the latter's diplomatic mission, reports the press service of Akorda. Abdykhalikova noted that the relationship between two countries in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres is developing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armijski general Milan Nedić
|2 hr
|ArmijskiGeneralMi...
|4
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|13 hr
|Teddy
|1,788
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|13 hr
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|Podvodili maloletnu ćerku da bi plaća...
|15 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Madjari grade vojne baze na granici sa Srbijom
|15 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Srbi od bede beÂže u Italiju
|Thu
|Lol
|2
|How Serbs started World War 2 (Jun '11)
|Tue
|Envidity Energy Inc
|50
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC