Baltika's unaudited financial results, fourth quarter and 12 months of 2016
Baltika Group's fourth quarter resulted in net profit in the amount of 620 thousand euros, which is 287 thousand euros improvement over the same period comparative result in the previous year. The result of last year fourth quarter was net loss of 4,641 thousand euros and comparative figure of continued operations was a profit of 333 thousand euros.
