Asiana Airlines' website hacked, brie...

Asiana Airlines' website hacked, briefly defaced

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Korea Herald

The website of Korea's second-largest carrier was hacked early Monday morning, temporarily sending users to a different webpage. According to Asiana Airlines, its website flyasiana.com suffered a Domain Name System attack around 4:35 a.m. on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... 14 hr svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu 14 hr svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom 15 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 15 hr George 1,892
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Mon GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Mon svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Mon svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC