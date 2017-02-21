Asiana Airlines' website hacked, briefly defaced
The website of Korea's second-largest carrier was hacked early Monday morning, temporarily sending users to a different webpage. According to Asiana Airlines, its website flyasiana.com suffered a Domain Name System attack around 4:35 a.m. on Monday.
