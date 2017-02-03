AID: People in Motion spent 600 on wo...

AID: People in Motion spent 600 on wood which was delivered to refugees in Belgrade, Serbia.

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Worcester News

People in Motion, a Worcestershire charity, sent A 600 to a local volunteer who then delivered the wood to refugees in Belgrade. The good samaritan took 15 cubic metres of wood to the camp, which holds around 1500 refugees near a disused railway station.

