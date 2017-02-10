Abris acquires majority stake in Serb...

Abris acquires majority stake in Serbian cableco Kopernikus

Friday Feb 10

Central and Eastern Europe-focused mid-market buyout firm Abris Capital Partners has acquired a majority stake in Serbian cable broadband provider Kopernikus Technology. As per the terms of the deal, Abris has agreed to partner with Kopernikus founders Srdan and Zvezdan Milovanovic to grow the company.

Serbia

