There are on the The Washington Post story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim immigration. Few objected.. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Migrants and refugees walk toward the Serbian border with Hungary near the Belgrade suburb of Batajnica, Serbia in October 2016. The Hungarian village of Asotthalom has only two Muslim residents, but that hasn't stopped its mayor from declaring war on Muslim immigration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.