1 dead, 3 missing in Serbia ammunition depot explosions: official

One person died, three were missing while 25 others were injured during the two explosions at the ammunition depot in the city of Kragujevac in central Serbia on Tuesday, Serbian ministry of defense confirmed. "One person has died, three were listed missing, while 25 members of Serbian Army and the interior ministry were injured in an explosion that took place during the action to extinguish the fire," the defense ministry said in a statement.

