Week in Pictures: From Philippines to Palestine
Migrants and refugees stand in line to receive free food outside a warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds are sleeping rough in parks and makeshift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatures waiting for a chance to move forward towards the EU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,146
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|13 min
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|2 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Serbia arrests 2 men soughtin Montenegro failed...
|2 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|2 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|7 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|7 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC