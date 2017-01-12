Week in Pictures: From Philippines to...

Week in Pictures: From Philippines to Palestine

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Migrants and refugees stand in line to receive free food outside a warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds are sleeping rough in parks and makeshift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatures waiting for a chance to move forward towards the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,146
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... 13 min Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... 2 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Serbia arrests 2 men soughtin Montenegro failed... 2 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... 2 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... 7 hr Sonja Biserko 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... 7 hr Sonja Biserko 1
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC