Vucic: Difficult Talks Ahead, Hopes for More Frequent Meetings

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Jan. 23 that he had lost confidence in Pristina, which would make the talks in Brussels very difficult, noting that the Serbian party "will ask the European Union's officials not to support decisions to bring arms and tools where they're not supposed t be."

Serbia

