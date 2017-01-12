Urgent Action: Refugees And Migrants Freezing In Serbia
Over a thousand refugees and migrants are being exposed to disease and inhuman living conditions by the Serbian authorities who are fail to provide accommodation, food and healthcare to them. They are being forced to endure the extreme cold winter temperatures by lighting fires and squatting in derelict warehouses in the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amnesty International USA.
