Uncorked: Vladimir Kojic

Hailing from the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, Vladimir Kojic, a quick-witted, straight-talking sommelier, is responsible for overseeing the sprawling wine list of Bangkok restaurant Gaggan, Thailand's foremost fine dining venue. The 33-year-old was among one of the first expat sommeliers landed in Thailand after working on the Queen Mary 2. Having passed the advanced level at the Court of Master Sommeliers four years ago, Kojic is now studying for the Master Sommelier exam.

