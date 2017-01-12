UN: Freezing Temperatures in Europe Creating - Dire' Situation for Refugees

Freezing temperatures across Eastern Europe are imperiling the lives of thousands of refugees, many of whom are sheltered in makeshift tents with no heat, the U.N. said on Friday. The harsh weather conditions have claimed the lives of five refugees in Europe so far this year, according to the U.N. "We are deeply worried at the situation of refugees and migrants," Ccile Pouilly, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, said at a press briefing in Geneva.

