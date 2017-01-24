TUTA Theatre to Premiere Zeljko Djukic's Adaptation of GENTLE; Cast, Creative Team Set
TUTA Theatre Chicago has announced the cast and design team for the world premiere of GENTLE, a bold new adaptation of Dostoevsky, adapted and directed by Founding Artistic Director Zeljko Djukic . GENTLE will feature Tom Dacey Carr, Danielle Tucker and Lauren Demerath, under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Zeljko Djukic.
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,386
|Nema napretka: Srbija na 72. mestu na svetu po ...
|4 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to ...
|4 hr
|CCCC
|1
|November 7, 2016
|13 hr
|Teddy
|95
|Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release ...
|13 hr
|Teddy
|2
|Serbia and Kosovo Seek to Calm Nerves After Tra...
|19 hr
|svrbisatanci
|4
|Odbijena zalba Srbije, Kosovo ostaje u UEFA-i
|Tue
|svrbisatanci
|1
