TUTA Theatre to Premiere Zeljko Djukic's Adaptation of GENTLE; Cast, Creative Team Set

TUTA Theatre Chicago has announced the cast and design team for the world premiere of GENTLE, a bold new adaptation of Dostoevsky, adapted and directed by Founding Artistic Director Zeljko Djukic . GENTLE will feature Tom Dacey Carr, Danielle Tucker and Lauren Demerath, under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Zeljko Djukic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.