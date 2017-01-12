The Latest: Winter poses health risk at Serbia warehouse
A migrant tries to warm up by a fire inside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Migrants have been ex... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|57 min
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1,144
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|3 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|3 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Serbian president meets convicted war criminal
|3 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|5
|Serbian president meets convicted war criminal ...
|7 hr
|whoever
|5
|Why i hate Serbs ? (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|240
|HandÂžar divizija
|15 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|5
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC