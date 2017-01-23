The Latest: Migrants in Serbia protes...

The Latest: Migrants in Serbia protest, urging open borders

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Migrants stand in line holding banners during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping rough in freezing conditions in downtown Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,386
Nema napretka: Srbija na 72. mestu na svetu po ... 4 hr svrbisatanci 1
News EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to ... 4 hr CCCC 1
News November 7, 2016 13 hr Teddy 95
News Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release ... 13 hr Teddy 2
News Serbia and Kosovo Seek to Calm Nerves After Tra... 19 hr svrbisatanci 4
Odbijena zalba Srbije, Kosovo ostaje u UEFA-i Tue svrbisatanci 1
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC