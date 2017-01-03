The Latest: 2 men die in Serbia amid Europe's cold spell
Authorities in Serbia say that a father and son have died from freezing temperatures in the Balkan country's south which has been the hardest-hit by the dayslong cold spell. Officials say that an 88-year-old man and his 64-year-old son from the village of Duga Poljana were discovered by a man from a neighboring village who delivers bread.
