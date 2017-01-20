Serbian steel mill ends 7-year loss after Chinese takeover
A steel mill in the Serbian city Smederevo has turned a profit, ending a seven year loss, after being taken over by China's Hesteel Group last year, according to the Chinese iron and steel manufacturing conglomerate. The steel mill, which started operations in 1913, was a State-owned Serbian enterprise, but fierce international competition and poor management was leading it to closure, until it changed to Hesteel Serbia after a 46-million-euro purchase by the Hebei-based conglomerate in April 2016.
