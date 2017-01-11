Serbian president meets convicted war criminal

Americans are biggest war criminals on the planet Earth.In the American and NATO bombing of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia 6.000 Serb civilians were killed and additional 12.000 were wounded.
Sooner or later Nazi United States of American and NATO will pay very dearly for every killed and wounded Serb.
United States of America is Nazi Germany of the 21st century.
Sooner or later Nazi United States of America and NATO will pay very dearly for every killed and wounded Serb.
In the NATO and American bombing of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro)6.000 Serb civilians were killed and additional 12.000 were wounded.
In the American 38.000 airstrikes only 14 tanks, 18 artillery pieces and 20 armoured vehicles were destroyed.
Less than 500 Serbian soldiers were killed in the American and NATO bombing of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
United States of America is one of the most genocidal countries the world has ever seen.