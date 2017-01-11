Serbian president meets convicted war...

Serbian president meets convicted war criminal

There are 3 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 4 hrs ago, titled Serbian president meets convicted war criminal. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

In this Jan. 9, 1996 file photo, Bonsnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic, left, and Serb member of Bosnian Presidency Momcilo Krajisnik roll the cake, marking St. Stevan, Republic of Srpska patron-saint day. Serbia's president Tomislav Nikolic has met a convicted Bosnian Serb war criminal Momcilo Krajisnik urging the protection of human rights for the Serbs living in the Balkan regions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rade007

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#2 2 hrs ago
Rade007 wrote:
Americans are biggest war criminals on the planet Earth.In the American and NATO bombing of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia 6.000 Serb civilians were killed and additional 12.000 were wounded.
Sooner or later Nazi United States of American and NATO will pay very dearly for every killed and wounded Serb.

United States of America is Nazi Germany of the 21st century.


Sooner or later Nazi United States of America and NATO will pay very dearly for every killed and wounded Serb.

In the NATO and American bombing of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro)6.000 Serb civilians were killed and additional 12.000 were wounded.

In the American 38.000 airstrikes only 14 tanks, 18 artillery pieces and 20 armoured vehicles were destroyed.

Less than 500 Serbian soldiers were killed in the American and NATO bombing of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

United States of America is one of the most genocidal countries the world has ever seen.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
svrbisatanci

Hamilton, Canada

#3 1 hr ago
Outcry after Serbia leader meets war criminal
https://www.yahoo.com/news/outcry-serbia-lead...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rade007

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#4 21 min ago
United States of America is one of the most genocidal countries the world has ever seen.

Sooner or later Americans will pay very dearly for every killed and wounded Serb.

Nuking United States of America is not bad idea at all.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Montenegro seeks extradition of 2 Serbs over fa... 24 min Rade007 2
News Serbian president meets convicted war criminal ... 38 min Rade007 4
22 Injured in Serbia Train Collision 1 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Strahd 1,113
Retardirani Miro Kovač 7 hr Republika Srpska ... 4
News Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha... 11 hr Crnogorac 2
Amerikancima je danas Âžao Âšto nam nisu dopustil... 12 hr Ante Kotromanovic 5
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,701 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC