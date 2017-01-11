United States of America is Nazi Germany of the 21st centuryAmericans are biggest war criminals on the planet Earth. 6.000 Serb civilians were killed and additional 12.000 were wounded during NATO and American bombing of FR Yugoslavia.
Serbian president meets convicted war criminal BELGRADE, Serbia (AP)...
There are 4 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 9 hrs ago, titled Serbian president meets convicted war criminal BELGRADE, Serbia (AP).... In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#2 7 hrs ago
Hamilton, Canada
#4 6 hrs ago
List of Serb war criminals - Bosnia and Herzegovina
http://www.bosniafacts.info/modern-history/se...
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#5 5 hrs ago
Before and during World War I Bosnian Muslims perpetrated first ethnic cleansing in the Bosnia and Herzegovina's history.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schutzkorps
"It was predominately recruited among the Bosniak population and was known for its part in persecution of Serbs."
"They particularly targeted Serb populated areas of Eastern Bosnia. Persecution of Serbs conducted by Austro - Hungarian authorities was the first large - scale persecution of people in Bosnia and Herzegovina because of their ethnicity."
"The Bosnian wartime militia (Schutzkorps), which became known for its persecution of Serbs, was overwhelmingly Bosniak."
"The "anti-bandit" actions of the Schutzkorps in Eastern Bosnia were the first occurrence of active "ethnic cleansing" in Bosnia and Herzegovina."
"This was the first persecution of substantial number of citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina because of their ethnicity."
"Imprisoment of around 5.500 (700 to 2.200 of them died in prison) and execution of 460 citizens of Serb ethnicity in Bosnia and Herzegovina at the beginning of the World War I heavily relied on Schutzkorps."
"Around 5.200 Serb families were forcibly expelled from Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Schutzkorps shouted anti - Serb slogans and songs, such as "There is no three - fingered cross", while committing their crimes."
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schutzkorps
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#6 5 hrs ago
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schutzkorps
6.000 Serb families were expelled from Bosnia and Herzegovina by Fascist Bosnian Muslim Schutzkorps.
6.000 Serbs were imprisoned by Fascist Bosnian Muslim Schutzkorps.
2.500 of the 6.000 imprisoned Serbs died in the Schutzkorps' prisons.
Before and during World War I, 500 Serbs were executed by members of Fascist Bosnian Muslim Schutzkorps.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schutzkorps
Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) have perpetrated first ethnic cleansing in the Bosnia and Herzegovina's history.
Genocidal and fascist Bosnia and Herzegovina must be and will be wiped off the map.
