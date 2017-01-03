Serbian 'miracle man' survives -20C o...

Serbian 'miracle man' survives -20C ordeal in well

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

A Serbian man is being hailed a miracle survivor after he spent two-and-a-half days stuck down a well in temperatures well below freezing. Jezdimir Milic left home on Friday morning to buy groceries ahead of Orthodox Christmas the next day, but failed to come home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 min George 1,080
Jevrejskoj zajednici vraćeno 37 zgrada u s... 17 hr svrbisatanci 1
Serbian FM: We can't afford to open embassies i... 17 hr svrbisatanci 1
Serbian FM Dacic visits grave of Yasser Arafat 17 hr svrbisatanci 1
Drasković: Srbi su najveći krivci za ... 18 hr Kosovo nije drzava 7
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 23 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... 23 hr Kosovo is part of... 3
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC