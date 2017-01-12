Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ex-premier

Former prime minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, second right, leaves the court escorted by hooded police officers in Colmar, eastern France, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. A French court has ordered the release of a jailed former prime minister of Kosovo pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he's wanted on war crimes charges.

