Serbia sends train to Kosovo north despite Pristina protest

A railroad worker stands by the first train decorated with letters that read "Kosovo is Serbian" written in twenty languages departing from the Belgrade to Mitrovica, Kosovo at Belgrade's railway station, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Serbia has launched a railway link to Serb-dominated northern Kosovo despite protests from authorities in Pristina who described the move as a provocation and an aggressive violation of Kosovo's sovereignty.

Serbia

