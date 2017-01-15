Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neigh...

There are 1 comment on the The Star Online story from 3 hrs ago, titled Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbours row over Serb nationalist train. In it, The Star Online reports that:

Serbia's president said on Sunday that Kosovo had shown it wanted war with after it deployed special forces to prevent a train painted with Serbia's national colours and the words "Kosovo is Serbia" from entering its territory. President Tomislav Nikolic said the neighbours had been "on the brink of conflict" on Saturday, while Kosovo's prime minister told reporters the train, a project of the Serbian government, sent "a message of occupation."

Slobodan Jovanovic

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#2 2 hrs ago
Slobodan Jovanovic wrote:
There is no such thing as Serb "nationalist" train. Kosovo always was and always will be part of Serbia.
