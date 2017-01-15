There is no such thing as Serb "nationalist" train. Kosovo always was and always will be part of Serbia.There is no such thing as Serb "nationalist" train. Kosovo always was and always will be part of Serbia.
Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbours row over Serb nationalist train
There are 1 comment on the The Star Online story from 3 hrs ago, titled Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbours row over Serb nationalist train. In it, The Star Online reports that:
Serbia's president said on Sunday that Kosovo had shown it wanted war with after it deployed special forces to prevent a train painted with Serbia's national colours and the words "Kosovo is Serbia" from entering its territory. President Tomislav Nikolic said the neighbours had been "on the brink of conflict" on Saturday, while Kosovo's prime minister told reporters the train, a project of the Serbian government, sent "a message of occupation."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Star Online.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#2 2 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|47 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,175
|Kremlin says no talks about Putin-Trump meeting...
|2 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|November 7, 2016
|2 hr
|Hottie7775
|69
|Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts ...
|4 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan...
|4 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan...
|4 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|6 hr
|BonBons7522
|4
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC