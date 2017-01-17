Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo

1Serbia's president criticised the outgoing US administration yesterday, voicing hope that President - elect Donald Trump would be more favourable towards Belgrade over the thorny issue of Kosovo. President Tomislav Nikolic told the US ambassador to Serbia , Kyle Scott during a meeting that the United States had caused "many troubles" for Serbia, according to a statement from Nikolic's office.
Serbia's president criticised the outgoing US administration yesterday, voicing hope that President - elect Donald Trump would be more favourable towards Belgrade over the thorny issue of Kosovo. President Tomislav Nikolic told the US ambassador to Serbia, Kyle Scott during a meeting that the United States had caused "many troubles" for Serbia, according to a statement from Nikolic's office.