Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo

There are 4 comments on the EurActiv.com story from Yesterday, titled Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo.

Serbia's president criticised the outgoing US administration yesterday , voicing hope that President-elect Donald Trump would be more favourable towards Belgrade over the thorny issue of Kosovo. President Tomislav Nikolic told the US ambassador to Serbia, Kyle Scott during a meeting that the United States had caused "many troubles" for Serbia, according to a statement from Nikolic's office .

Slobodan B Medojevic

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#3 Yesterday
Slobodan B Medojevic

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#4 Yesterday
Serbia's president criticised the outgoing US administration yesterday, voicing hope that President - elect Donald Trump would be more favourable towards Belgrade over the thorny issue of Kosovo. President Tomislav Nikolic told the US ambassador to Serbia, Kyle Scott during a meeting that the United States had caused "many troubles" for Serbia, according to a statement from Nikolic's office.

svrbisatanci

Hamilton, Canada

#5 16 hrs ago
Srbi, dzaba se nadamo, Donald nam neze pomoci
http://www.slobodna-bosna.ba/vijest/40674/mil...

Slobodan B Medojevic

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#6 14 hrs ago
Bosnjaci neka se pomire s cinjenicom da su izgubili rat protiv Srba i Srbije.

http://sr.wikipedia.org/sr-el/Poku%C5%A1aj_de...

"U publikaciji CIA - battlegrounds, gubici Armije BiH u operaciji procenjeni su na oko 1000 mrtvih i 3000 ranjenih."

http://sr.wikipedia.org/sr-el/Poku%C5%A1aj_de...

U neuspelom pokusaju deblokade Sarajeva jednom srpskom korpusu je uspelo poraziti veliku vecinu (5 korpusa) bosnjacke vojske.

U neuspelom pokusaju deblokade Sarajeva jednom srpskom korpusu je uspelo poraziti glavninu balijske vojske.

http://sr.wikipedia.org/sr-el/Poku%C5%A1aj_de...

Tokom opsade Sarajeva poginulo je vise pripadnika islamofasisticke Armije BiH nego neduznih civila.

U Sarajevu i njegovoj okolini poginulo je 6.137 pripadnika muslimanske vojske.

CCCC
