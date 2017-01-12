Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro failed coup
There are 3 comments on the The Gazette story from Yesterday, titled Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro failed coup. In it, The Gazette reports that:
In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second from right, poses for photos with members of a far-right pro-Russian group with Nemanja Ristic at first left, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbian police have arrested two Serbs sought by Montenegro for alleged involvement in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the Balkan country's government.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 Yesterday
Pathetic Nazi American and Western anti - Serbian propaganda. NATO and EU are far right organizations that should be banned immediately.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#2 Yesterday
7 Fascist Regimes Enthusiastically Supported by America
http://www.alternet.org/world/7-fascist-regim...
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#3 Yesterday
List of authoritarian regimes supported by the United States
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_authorit...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovo blocks entry of "provocative" train from...
|6 min
|BISER BALKANSKI
|5
|Manite se Srbi Makedonije,Makedonaca
|17 min
|BISER BALKANSKI
|11
|General Diković: Nemamo i za plate i za "m...
|19 min
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Poljska pozdravila dolazak američkih trupa :)
|22 min
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Ljajić o izručenju Haradinaja: Nisam ...
|23 min
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts ...
|52 min
|BISER BALKANSKI
|1
|Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts ...
|57 min
|BISER BALKANSKI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC