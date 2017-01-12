There are on the The Gazette story from Yesterday, titled Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro failed coup. In it, The Gazette reports that:

In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second from right, poses for photos with members of a far-right pro-Russian group with Nemanja Ristic at first left, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbian police have arrested two Serbs sought by Montenegro for alleged involvement in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the Balkan country's government.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.