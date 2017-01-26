Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
There are 1 comment on the B92 story from 3 hrs ago, titled Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements. In it, B92 reports that:
Serbian and Belarus prime ministers, Aleksandar Vucic and Andrei Kobyakov, on Thursday in Minsk attended the signing of several inter-state agreements. The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health between the Ministry of Health of Serbia and the Ministry of Health of Belarus should deepen cooperation in the fields of health, transport, medicines, education and science and the provision of health care to citizens Serbia and Belarus, the Serbian government has announced.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at B92.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 8 min ago
Serbiana and Belarus prime ministers, Aleksandar Vucic and Andrei Kobyakov, on Thursday in Minsk attented the signing of several inter - state agreements. The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health between the Ministry of Health of Serbia and the Ministry of Health of Belarus should deepen cooperation in the fields of health, transport, medicines, education and science and the provision of health care to citizens Serbia and Belarus, the Serbian government has announced.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|November 7, 2016
|25 min
|Teddy
|101
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|58 min
|Teddy
|1,397
|'Armed conflict in middle of Europe averted by ...
|5 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|6 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|6 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came
|6 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Haradinaj: Pristina's position is inferior and ...
|6 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC