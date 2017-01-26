There are on the B92 story from 3 hrs ago, titled Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements. In it, B92 reports that:

Serbian and Belarus prime ministers, Aleksandar Vucic and Andrei Kobyakov, on Thursday in Minsk attended the signing of several inter-state agreements. The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health between the Ministry of Health of Serbia and the Ministry of Health of Belarus should deepen cooperation in the fields of health, transport, medicines, education and science and the provision of health care to citizens Serbia and Belarus, the Serbian government has announced.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at B92.