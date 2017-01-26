Serbia and Belarus sign several agree...

Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements

There are 1 comment on the B92 story from 3 hrs ago, titled Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements.

Serbian and Belarus prime ministers, Aleksandar Vucic and Andrei Kobyakov, on Thursday in Minsk attended the signing of several inter-state agreements. The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health between the Ministry of Health of Serbia and the Ministry of Health of Belarus should deepen cooperation in the fields of health, transport, medicines, education and science and the provision of health care to citizens Serbia and Belarus, the Serbian government has announced.

Slobodan Medojevic

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 8 min ago
Serbia

