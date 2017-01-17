Republic of Serbia Orders Nine H145M ...

Republic of Serbia Orders Nine H145M Helicopters

The Republic of Serbia will acquire nine H145M helicopters from Airbus. The contract for procurement, associated services and related industrial cooperation was signed in Belgrade between Airbus, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Serbia on 28 December 2016.

