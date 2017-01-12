Report: 22 injured in Serbia train co...

Report: 22 injured in Serbia train collision

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The state broadcaster said the accident took place Wednesday evening when a passenger train hit a cargo train near the northern city of Novi Sad. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are albanians so dishonest? (Jun '12) 1 hr jackal 27
Srpske zablude o zabludama 3 hr svrbisatanci 1
Pokrenut portal o genocidu nad Boshnjacima 3 hr svrbisatanci 1
Francuski sud pustio Ramusha Haradinaja 4 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr George 1,122
News Serbian president meets convicted war criminal 20 hr Rade007 3
Montenegro seeks extradition of 2 Serbs over fa... 20 hr Rade007 2
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC