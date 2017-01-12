Refugees, Migrants Risk Death as Bitter Cold Grips Europe
U.N. aid agencies are appealing to authorities in Europe to assist and protect thousands of refugees and migrants trying to survive the harsh winter weather that is gripping the continent. They say people in Greece and the Balkan states are most at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prabugari ili Protobugari
|54 min
|Bugarska kopilad
|3
|Manite se Srbi Makedonije,Makedonaca
|1 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI
|12
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI
|1,160
|Kosovo blocks entry of "provocative" train from...
|3 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI
|9
|General Diković: Nemamo i za plate i za "m...
|3 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI
|2
|Srbin od zemljaka napravio roba: Zvjerski ga mu...
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Poljska pozdravila dolazak američkih trupa :)
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC