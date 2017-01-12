There are on the Voice of America story from Saturday, titled President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming US Administration. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci says he believes Washington will continue its strong support for his Balkan country under the incoming Trump administration. In an exclusive interview with the VOA Albanian service, Thaci said he has been meeting with people in Washington who may be involved in the future in dealings with the Balkans and Europe.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.