Photos of the day - January 30, 2017
A group of migrants, left, gather around a fire to warm themselves in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia; Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation; and a rickshaw driver looks out the windshield as he drives onto the highway in Mardan, Pakistan. These are some of the photos of the day.
