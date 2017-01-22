Photos of the day - January 22, 2017

Animal defense activists challenge police ahead of a bullfight, the first such event in four years, outside the Santamaria bullring in Bogot, Colombia; thousands of refugees seek shelter from the European winter in warehouses and buildings near the railway station in Belgrade, Serbia; and men soar through the air on wooden sledges during a traditional Bavarian horn sledge race, known as "Schnablerrennen" in Gaissach, near Bad Toelz, Germany. These are some of the photos of the day.

