Photos of the day - January 22, 2017

Sunday

Animal defense activists challenge police ahead of a bullfight, the first such event in four years, outside the Santamaria bullring in Bogot, Colombia; thousands of refugees seek shelter from the European winter in warehouses and buildings near the railway station in Belgrade, Serbia; and men soar through the air on wooden sledges during a traditional Bavarian horn sledge race, known as "Schnablerrennen" in Gaissach, near Bad Toelz, Germany. These are some of the photos of the day.

