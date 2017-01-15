Photos of the day - January 15, 2017
Migrants rest by the fire inside a makeshift shelter in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia; a commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka ; and Afghan people gather around a fire to beat the cold as winter season approaches, in Herat, Afghanistan are some of the photos of the day.
