Obama Refugee Officials Worry About the Future Under Donald Trump
Refugees make their way to Hungarian border with Serbia near the town of Horgos in Belgrade, Serbia on Oct. 4, 2016. The past year had been tough for Anne Richard, the Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 min
|Strahd
|1,072
|Drasković: Srbi su najveći krivci za ...
|55 min
|Kosovo nije drzava
|7
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov...
|4 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu...
|5 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|3
|November 7, 2016
|13 hr
|Teddy
|63
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|15 hr
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Nek Srbi genocidasi znaju da ovo nije... - Udru...
|21 hr
|genocidasi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC