Migrants battle freezing temperatures and cold shoulder at Hungarian border
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia January 9, 2017. Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia January 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 min
|George
|1,080
|Jevrejskoj zajednici vraćeno 37 zgrada u s...
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian FM: We can't afford to open embassies i...
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian FM Dacic visits grave of Yasser Arafat
|17 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Drasković: Srbi su najveći krivci za ...
|18 hr
|Kosovo nije drzava
|7
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov...
|23 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu...
|23 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC