Messages to the Senate -- Serbia Treaties
With a view to receiving the advice and consent of the Senate to ratification, I transmit herewith the Extradition Treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of Serbia , signed at Belgrade on August 15, 2016. I also transmit, for the information of the Senate, the report of the Department of State with respect to the Treaty.
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Teddy
|1,238
|Srbi poručuju Nikoliću: "Samo vi idit...
|7 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless...
|8 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border
|8 hr
|svrbisatanci
|7
|Amerikanci uveli sankcije Dodiku
|8 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbian pro-Russian president slams outgoing US...
|14 hr
|whoever
|2
|NATO 'watching situation closely, urging restra...
|14 hr
|whoever
|2
