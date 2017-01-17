Messages to the Senate -- Serbia Trea...

Messages to the Senate -- Serbia Treaties

4 hrs ago Read more: The White House

With a view to receiving the advice and consent of the Senate to ratification, I transmit herewith the Extradition Treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of Serbia , signed at Belgrade on August 15, 2016. I also transmit, for the information of the Senate, the report of the Department of State with respect to the Treaty.

Serbia

