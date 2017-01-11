Lowest temperatures in decades in parts of eastern Europe
Hundreds of migrants are sleeping rough in parks and make-shift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatur... . Smoke rises from chimneys during a freezing winter morning in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,118
|Serbian president meets convicted war criminal
|9 hr
|Rade007
|3
|Montenegro seeks extradition of 2 Serbs over fa...
|9 hr
|Rade007
|2
|Serbian president meets convicted war criminal ...
|9 hr
|Rade007
|4
|22 Injured in Serbia Train Collision
|10 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Retardirani Miro Kovač
|15 hr
|Republika Srpska ...
|4
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|20 hr
|Crnogorac
|2
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC