Liam Gallagher, Jake Bugg and Hardwell announced for a huge European festival

Held in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the acclaimed summer festival also features the likes of Alan Walker, Duke Dumont, Foreign Beggers, Black Coffee, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Kungs, Robin Schulz, and many more. "As the only contemporary music festival that grew from a struggle for social change and whose mission is to connect and foster growth in the region, EXIT would like to use this opportunity to protect the basic ideas from which the first music festivals came from during the end of 60s, such as Woodstock, Monterey and others, as well as to convey the messages of those movements which in today's world are needed now more than ever," said EXIT in a statement.

